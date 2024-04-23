Wheaton Academy baseball wins school record 16th straight: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 12, Marian Central 1

Eric DeCosta hit a grand slam, Will Clegg also went deep and the Warriors set a new school record with their 16th straight win.

Bryce Legel struck out six and allowed zero earned runs on one hit over four innings for Wheaton Academy (16-1).

Downers Grove North 13, Glenbard West 3

Tommy Majchrowicz struck out three and allowed two earned runs in a six-inning complete game, and Jimmy Janicki had a long three-run homer for the big blow offensively. Jude Warwick was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Downers Grove South 12, Hinsdale South 2

Julia Colorato was 2 for 3 with her fifth homer of the year and three RBIs, Makayla Pollack was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Morgan Hahn struck out 10 for the Mustangs (11-4).

Gardner-South Wilmington 19, Westmont 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 9, Chicago Hope Academy 0

Rebecca Schulenburg scored three goals and Eva De Souza two for the Warriors.