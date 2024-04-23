April 23, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsChicago BearsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletter

Wheaton Academy baseball wins school record 16th straight: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

By Shaw Local News Network
Wheaton Academy logo

Wheaton Academy logo

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 12, Marian Central 1

Eric DeCosta hit a grand slam, Will Clegg also went deep and the Warriors set a new school record with their 16th straight win.

Bryce Legel struck out six and allowed zero earned runs on one hit over four innings for Wheaton Academy (16-1).

Downers Grove North 13, Glenbard West 3

Tommy Majchrowicz struck out three and allowed two earned runs in a six-inning complete game, and Jimmy Janicki had a long three-run homer for the big blow offensively. Jude Warwick was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Downers Grove South 12, Hinsdale South 2

Julia Colorato was 2 for 3 with her fifth homer of the year and three RBIs, Makayla Pollack was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Morgan Hahn struck out 10 for the Mustangs (11-4).

Gardner-South Wilmington 19, Westmont 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 9, Chicago Hope Academy 0

Rebecca Schulenburg scored three goals and Eva De Souza two for the Warriors.

Baseball
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois