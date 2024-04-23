La Grange Park library names new executive director

The Board of Trustees of La Grange Park Public Library has named Gabe Oppenheim as the La Grange Park Public Library executive director effective immediately.

Throughout his 28 year tenure with the library, Gabe has taken on many roles.

He most recently oversaw the renovation of our library using a hands-on approach with the contractors, architects and our staff. Gabe continues to bring his expertise and knowledge to the library.

“I look forward to helping our wonderful staff welcome the community to their beautifully renovated library. I’m excited to see what the future holds for the library as we approach our 50th anniversary in 2025,” Oppenheim said in a news release.