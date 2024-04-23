April 23, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsChicago BearsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletter

La Grange Park library names new executive director

By Shaw Local News Network
“the phone book a the edge of the world” is the most current book being discussed in the Hands of Hope’s book club, Turning the Page, A book club for grief and growth in Geneva on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Grief Book Club (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

The Board of Trustees of La Grange Park Public Library has named Gabe Oppenheim as the La Grange Park Public Library executive director effective immediately. 

Throughout his 28 year tenure with the library, Gabe has taken on many roles.

He most recently oversaw the renovation of our library using a hands-on approach with the contractors, architects and our staff. Gabe continues to bring his expertise and knowledge to the library.

“I look forward to helping our wonderful staff welcome the community to their beautifully renovated library. I’m excited to see what the future holds for the library as we approach our 50th anniversary in 2025,” Oppenheim said in a news release.

La Grange Park
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois