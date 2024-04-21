Nazareth baseball gets 6 runs in sixth, rallies to run record to 21-0: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Nazareth 7 Marian Catholic 3

Nazareth scored six runs with two outs in the sixth inning, and rallied past Marian Catholic to run its unbeaten record to 21-0, 7-0 in East Suburban Catholic Conference play.

David Cox was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Nick Drtina and Landon Thome each doubled and drove in a run and Cole Reifsteck tripled and drove in a run. Winning pitcher Andrew Kouris struck out five over three innings, allowing two hits.

Downers Grove North 10, Leyden 0

Jude Warwick and Brady Schallmoser homered and Russ Oros was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Trojans. On the mound Christian Andler struck out six over three innings and Nicky Konopiots threw two innings of shutout relief.

SOFTBALL

York 7, Plainfield East 3

Avery Kanouse struck out five and allowed just one hit over four innings of relief and doubled at the plate for York.

Ridgewood 26, Westmont 9

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 4, West Chicago 0

Jane Rogers scored three goals and Talia Kaempf had a goal and assist for the Falcons.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Benet

Benet finished sixth out of 24 teams at the Downers Grove South Invitational. On Saturday the Redwings lost to Lincoln-Way West 25-16, 25-16, beat Wheaton Warrenville South 26-24, 25-18 and lost to Glenbrook South 25-17, 25-19.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 17, St. Rita 1

Jake Miller scored four goals for Wheaton Academy.