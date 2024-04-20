Montini alumni association selects six new hall of fame members

Montini Catholic High School’s alumni association has selected six new members to its hall of fame. The induction ceremony was held April 13 in the school’s cafeteria. Pictured (from left): Tim O'Connor, Paul Kaefer, Shannon Herold Spanos, Sam Vlahos, Dr. Rick Munaretto and Quinn and Griffin Holman (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School’s alumni association has selected six new members to its hall of fame. The induction ceremony was held April 13 in the school’s cafeteria.

The new inductees are Kevin Holman from the Class of 1982, Tim O’Connor from the Class of 1987, Dr. Rick Munaretto from the Class of 1993, Shannon Herold Spanos from the Class of 1999, Sam Vlahos from the class of 2007 and Paul Kaefer from the Class of 2009.

Holman, who died in 2014, was recognized for outstanding athletic achievement at Montini, his achievements while coaching at the high school level and for his work in broadcasting. His award was accepted by his children, Quinn and Griffin.

O’Connor was recognized for his athletic achievement at Montini and at Millikin University. He was also recognized for service to the community and his leadership in the commercial water industry.

Munaretto was recognized for his athletic and academic achievements at Montini, Benedictine University and the University of Illinois Chicago. He was also recognized for his work in dentistry and endodontics.

Spanos was recognized for her athletic and academic achievement at Montini and at Trinity College, as well as for her work coaching girls basketball at the high school.

Vlahos was recognized for his excellence in the restaurant and commercial real estate industries and his support for Montini and the local community.

Kaefer was recognized for his academic performance and leadership while at Montini and in his career as a data engineer.

Successful inductees to the Montini Catholic Alumni Hall of Fame received at least 70% of the vote from a committee of 21 judges.