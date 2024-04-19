April 19, 2024
Lyons Township High School names April North Campus students of the month

Lyons Township High School North Campus April 2024 Students of the Month

Lyons Township High School North Campus April 2024 Students of the Month (Photo provided by Lyons Township High School )

Lyons Township High School has released its April North Campus students of the month.

Students were nominated by their teachers then selected by the various departments as the most exemplary students on each subject.

The students are:

  • Kaila Butitta, La Grange Highlands
  • Eleanor Hare, La Grange
  • Delaney Judkins, La Grange
  • Maksymilian Kasprzak, La Grange Park
  • Greta Kulat, Western Springs
  • Matthew Metcalfe, La Grange
  • Cristalyn Romero-Rojas, Countryside
  • Seth Hyland, La Grange
  • Gianna Vari, Burr Ridge
  • Bridget Shoup, Western Springs
  • Emma Schultz, La Grange Park
