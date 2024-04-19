Downtown Glen Ellyn inaugural Craft Beer Crawl set for May 4

Downtown Glen Ellyn has announced it will host the inaugural Craft Beer Crawl at 1 p.m. May 4 starting at The Beer Cellar, 488 Crescent Blvd. Guests will be able to taste four ounces of 10 different craft beers while exploring downtown businesses along the way. (Image provided by Downtown Glen Ellyn)

Downtown Glen Ellyn has announced it will host the inaugural Craft Beer Crawl at 1 p.m. May 4 starting at The Beer Cellar, 488 Crescent Blvd. Guests will be able to taste four ounces of 10 different craft beers while exploring downtown businesses along the way. Two Hound Red Brewery at 486 Pennsylvania Ave. will cap off the afternoon with an afterparty of dining specials and promotions.

The Downtown Glen Ellyn Craft Beer Crawl is intended to allow visitors to experience a curated list of craft beers and visit other walkable attractions like the area’s dining scene, trendy boutiques, independent retailers and public art.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, visit downtownglenellyn.com.