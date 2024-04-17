Talia Kaempf hat trick leads Wheaton North soccer past Batavia: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 5, Batavia 0

Talia Kaempf scored three goals for the Falcons.

Wheaton Academy 4, Bishop McNamara 0

Rebecca Schulenburg had two goals and an assist and Gianna Hughes and Eva De Souza also scored goals for the Warriors (6-0-3, 2-0-0).

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 18, St. Edward 8

Jacob York went 3 for 4 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored, Eric DeCosta was 2 for 2 with a homer, double, two RBIs and three runs scored and Will Clegg had three hits for the Warriors (13-1). Nate Burden earned the win, allowing zero earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings and also went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Downers Grove North 10, Oak Park-River Forest 6

Jude Warwick was 4 for 4 with two triples, an RBI and three stolen bases, Jimmy Janicki homered and drove in two runs and Nicky Konopiots was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Trojans (14-2, 7-0), which clinched the series win. Winning pitcher Braylon Tomlinson struck out three and allowed zero earned runs in relief.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. West Chicago 24-26, 25-12, 25-17

Aidan Weltin had 24 kills, Max McDermott 15 assists, Jack Junior 13 assists and Payton Stieve 10 digs for the Rams (10-5, 3-0).

Willowbrook d. Hinsdale Central 29-31, 27-25, 25-22

Andrew Ciesinski had 13 kills and three blocks, Carter Ferguson had seven kills and 14 assists and Jacob Hasler six kills for the Warriors (3-8).

Benet d. Joliet Catholic 25-11, 25-19

Dominic Krzeczkowski had nine kills and Matthew Swiatkowsk four kills for Benet.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles North 25-12, 25-19

SOFTBALL

Aurora Christian 19, Westmont 4