Elmhurst Parks Foundation to hold charity bags tournament April 27

Adults 21 years and older are invited to join a recreational bags tournament fundraiser to benefit the Elmhurst Parks Foundation at 6 p.m. April 27 at Kies Recreation Center, 155 E. St. Charles Road in Elmhurst.

Participation costs $50 per two-person team with proceeds going to help fund program scholarships and special projects at the park district. Registration is available at epd.org.

For those not competing in the tournament, food, a cash bar and games like giant Jenga, Uno and Connect Four will also be available.