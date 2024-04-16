New English department chair selected at Downers Grove North

The Community School District 99 Board of Education has approved the hiring of Katie Wood as the next English department chair at Downers Grove North High School, effective July 1.

Wood has worked in administration at West Aurora High School District 129 since 2017, currently working as English curriculum coordinator for grades 9-12. She oversees 33 teachers in this position and works with administration to identify and plan for student needs, according to a press release from District 99. She began her teaching career as an English teacher at West Chicago Community High School.

She has a master’s degree in education from Benedictine University and a bachelor’s degree in English secondary education from Millikin University.

Wood will replace Christopher Bronke, who will transition into a position as an educational consultant following 12 years as department chair.