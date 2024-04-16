Ben Llewellyn’s 13-strikeout two-hitter pitches Downers North past OPRF: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 2, Oak Park-River Forest 0

Ben Llewellyn pitched a complete-game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and the Trojans (13-2, 6-0 West Suburban Silver) scratched across two runs in the top of the seventh. JD Cumbee and Jude Warwick drove in runs in the seventh.

Nazareth 8, St. Patrick 1

Winning pitcher Andrew Kouris struck out four over five innings, Cooper Malamazian was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Nick Drtina was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Roadrunners (18-0).

Wheaton Academy 6, St. Edward 3

Will Osterholm struck out six and allowed three hits over four innings, Gunnar Fitzpatrick was 3 for 4 and Dom Murrell scored two runs for the Warriors (12-1, 6-3).

Ridgewood 5, Westmont 3

Lucas Hicks was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored and Rocco Damato also had two hits for the Sentinels (10-4-1, 1-1).

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 6, St. Charles East 2

Reagan Crosthwaite hit two home runs – the 22nd and 23rd of her career in breaking Wheaton North’s career home run record, Monica Kading added a two-run homer and Erin Metz tied the Falcons’ career win record in the circle in the DuKane Conference opener.

York 2, Glenbard West 1

Avery Kanouse struck out 15 in a one-hitter for the Dukes.

Benet 9, Fenwick 1

Angela Horejs went 3 for 3 with a homer, Grace Babich also went deep and Sophie Rosner had 12 strikeouts for Benet.

Downers Grove South 18, Proviso East 1

All 13 players reached base as the Mustangs improved to 6-3, 1-0.

Westmont 22, Morton 2

Riley Brandani had three hits, three RBIs and four run scored and Grace Detente’s inside-the-park home run highlighted an 11-run third inning for the Sentinels. Addisyn Haseltine had three hits and three runs scored and Kelsey Kyles drove in two runs.

Glenbard North 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 2, Maine South 1

The Warriors won in a penalty kick shootout in the Body Armor Series tournament. Eva De Souza scored an unassisted goal in regulation. Calla Brust had six saves in goal for the Warriors (5-0-3).

Benet 3, Montini 0

Johnna Caliendo had a goal and an assist and Caira Zupo and Rania Fikri also scored goals for Benet (6-2-1).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL