April 14, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsChicago BearsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletter

Glenbard East theatre department presents ‘A Monster Calls’ April 18-20

By Shaw Local News Network
Glenbard Township High School District 87 logo

(Image provided by Glenbard Township High School District 87)

The Glenbard East High School theatre department will present “A Monster Calls” based on the novel by Patrick Ness at 7 p.m. April 18, 19 and 20 in Rider Hall at Glenbard East, 1014 Main St., Lombard.

“A Monster Calls” follows Conor, a young boy grappling with his mother’s battle with cancer and the complexities of his world. The production weaves a narrative where reality meets fantasy as Conor is visited nightly by a mysterious monster which tells stories that challenge him and guide him toward the truth.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit gefinearts.org/home/theatre.

Glenbard Township High School District 87Glen EllynLombard
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois