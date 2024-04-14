Glenbard East theatre department presents ‘A Monster Calls’ April 18-20

The Glenbard East High School theatre department will present “A Monster Calls” based on the novel by Patrick Ness at 7 p.m. April 18, 19 and 20 in Rider Hall at Glenbard East, 1014 Main St., Lombard.

“A Monster Calls” follows Conor, a young boy grappling with his mother’s battle with cancer and the complexities of his world. The production weaves a narrative where reality meets fantasy as Conor is visited nightly by a mysterious monster which tells stories that challenge him and guide him toward the truth.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit gefinearts.org/home/theatre.