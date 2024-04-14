Elmhurst University Giving Day raises more than $350,000

Hundreds of Elmhurst University alumni, friends and members of the campus community celebrated Giving Day 2024 by raising more than $350,000 for a range of programs and initiatives benefiting students.

Proceeds from the 24-hour #JayItForward fundraiser on April 4 totaled $356,815 and far exceeded the day’s $300,000 goal. The philanthropic gifts enable the university to invest in areas that enhance the student experience, empowering students to excel throughout their academic journey and the career and life experiences that follow. The areas of support include:

The Annual Fund , which contributes to student scholarships, operational and program costs and other university needs with unrestricted, immediate-use dollars.

The Health Sciences Building Fund , which supports the construction of the new health sciences building that will bring together Elmhurst's nursing, public health, occupational therapy and communication sciences and disorders programs, and create greater opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Elmhurst University Athletics, which helps ensure that student-athletes have the training, transportation, facility enhancements, equipment and other items they need to be high-achieving students and confident athletes.

What's Your Bluejay Passion?, which supports University programs of the donor's choosing.

This year, Giving Day saw a significant increase not only in overall funds raised but also in the number of donors and the number of gifts they made. This year, gifts came from 826 unique donors who made 892 total contributions, compared with 342 donors who made 373 contributions last year. A large share of this dramatic growth was due to the efforts of athletics coaches, student-athletes and their families.

To support Elmhurst University with a philanthropic gift, visit elmhurst.edu/give or call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 630-617-3600.