La Grange Park Police Department seeks accreditation

Members from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police will be in La Grange Park on April 15–16 to assess if the La Grange Park Police Department should receive the organization’s tier one accreditation.

Accreditation is the ongoing voluntary process whereby law enforcement agencies evaluate their policies and procedures against established criteria. The policies and procedures are then verified to be in compliance by an independent and authoritative body, The Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Council.

The police department will be judged on the basis of 69 separate ILEAP standards and sub standards as it pertains to administration, operations, personnel and training. The department has been updating its policies and procedures during the past year in order to meet the standards and best practices set by the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Council. In order to complete the accreditation process, the department must present evidence that the department is complying with its own policies and procedures which meet the accreditation standards.

In order to complete the process, two ILEAP assessors will conduct an on-site assessment of the La Grange Park Police Department. Agency personnel, elected officials, and members of the community are invited to offer comments during a public information call-in session on April 15 between 3 and 4:30 p.m. at 708-352-7711. Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the department’s ability to meet the ILEAP standards.

Earning ILEAP accreditation underscores the La Grange Park Police Department’s commitment to providing professional, high quality community service.