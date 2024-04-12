La Grange Farmers Market opens May 9

Annuals are one of the many items for sale at the La Grange Farmer’s Market (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

With a focus on small farms, local foods and a healthier community, shoppers can enjoy the first fruits of the season when the La Grange Farmers Market opens on May 9.

The market features more than 35 farmers and small-batch artisans providing a diverse selection of food items and specialty goods, according to the La Grange Business Association.

The weekly market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 24 at the intersection of La Grange Road and Harris Avenue. Free parking is available nearby.

Along with returning farmers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois selling fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers, meats, fish and fresh eggs, small-batch food artisans will also sell: cheeses, organic breads, pastries and wraps; tacos and tamales; juices and teas; jams and honey; handmade bagels; homemade pizzas; organic skincare products and natural hand-made soaps and cleaners. Not all farmers will be present early in the season due to the Midwest growing season.

Organizers say the La Grange Farmers Market will emphasize ways that small steps can have a big impact on the health of the planet, and they’re encouraging shoppers to bring their own bags to reduce the use of plastic. They point out that farmers markets are better for the environment and better for your health. Foods that don’t travel far minimize waste and pollution by reducing fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions. And fresh-picked, locally-sourced food is more nutritious than food shipped over long distances when vitamins and minerals begin to degrade.

Go Green La Grange will be providing recyclable bags to patrons who come to the Farmers Market, while supplies last.

2024 Market Vendors:

Returning vendors are: A Taste of Martha’s Kitchen, Aracely’s Bakery, Elena’s Cucina, Get Sharp, Gigawatt Coffee Roasters, Island Soapies, Jake’s Country Meats, Katich Bread, Kernel Dan’s Kettle Corn, LUXXE HONOR, Maggie’s Munchy Dog Treats, Marek’s Authentic Polish Food, Miracle Microgreens, Olivaceto, River Valley Ranch, Skibbe Farms, Taqueria Mi Taquito, The Cheese People, Tidey Farm and Umland’s Crunchy Cheese.

New vendors at the market this year are: A Taste of Michigan Cherries, Barry’s Berries, ButterCrumb Bakery, Chill’s Italian Ice, Danie’s Natural Juice Blends, Fig & Date, GP Italiano, Jimmy’s Handmade Bagels, Kakadoodle, Nuts 2 Go, Pleasant Hill Produce, Rustic Road Farm, Thirsty Donkey Skin Co. and Wright Way Organic Certified Farms.

Updated information on activities can be found on the La Grange Farmers Market webpage, lgba.com/farmersmarket/