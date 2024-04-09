Downers Grove South musicians selected to perform at SuperState Festival

Members of the Downers Grove South High School Wind Ensemble have been selected to perform at the 2024 University of Illinois SuperState Band Festival May 4 at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. (Photo provided by Downers Grove High School District 99)

Members of the Downers Grove South High School Wind Ensemble have been selected to perform at the 2024 University of Illinois SuperState Band Festival May 4 at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

Bands from across the state audition to perform at the festival with only those that receive the highest evaluations selected to perform. In the Class 3A Division, Downers Grove South is one of only eight bands selected to perform this year.

Downers Grove South High School Wind Ensemble members include flautists Jovana Bodganovic, Jessica Ford, Evangeline Selking and Rozlyn Staffor-Richardson; oboists Marion Casey and Will Feylo; clarinetists Calia Abarro, Samantha Brezinski, Avery Hancock, Alan Peterson, Alery Slameron and Rebecca Snouffer; bass clarinetists Mason Mungerson and Layla Orozco; bassoonist TJ Harvat; alto saxophonists Hailey Aldrich, Max Tylka and Liam Wells; tenor saxophonist Sava Barashki; baritone saxophonist Declan Edman; trumpetists Timothy David, Richard Gasmen, Anthony Lopez, Towako Momozaki, Matthew Passo and Joshua Poeschel; French hornists Gretchen Haselhorst, Marko Iancu, Arabel Thurston and Amanda Wiseman; trombonists Lucas Edie, Brennan Gillespie, Gwendolyn Gronke and Larissa Hope; euphoniumists Mateus Dos Santos, Vincent Messina and Ethan Miller; tubists Troy Edie, Dean Murphy and Drake Polanek and percussionists William Elliott, Ender Glass, Patrick Maier, Diana Nava-Acevedo, Gavin Schnall, Gabriel Spencer, Klaudia Szatafa and Al Zoerb.

For more information about the festival and performance times, visit bands.illinois.edu/superstate-2024-accepted.