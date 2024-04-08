April 08, 2024
Glenbard District 87 receives national recognition for music education

By Shaw Local News Network
Glenbard District 87 was selected to receive the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education for the second year in a row.

The Best Communities for Music Education recognition is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students, according to a press release from the district.

School districts were evaluated on their graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, funding, support for the music program and community music programs.

