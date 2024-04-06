Lombard Garden Club’s lilac sale set for May 9-11 at Lilacia Park

The area’s largest lilac sale, the Lilac Village, will take place May 9-11, 2024 at Lilacia Park in downtown Lombard. Choose from 17 different lilacs of various sizes, including a limited number of lilac trees. (Photo provided by Lombard Garden Club)

The area’s largest lilac sale, the Lilac Village, will take place May 9-11 at Lilacia Park in downtown Lombard. Choose from 17 different lilacs of various sizes, including a limited number of lilac trees. All sales will be in person.

Proceeds from this event will support the Lombard Garden Club’s scholarship program, community beautification projects and educational outreach about the environment and gardening in the region.

Color photos of the lilacs will be available for view at lombardgardenclub.org beginning April 10.