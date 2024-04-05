Girls track and field: Suburban Life 2024 season previews

Lily Eddington of Downers Grove North runs at the Lake Park 'Harvey Braus' Invite in September 2023 in Medinah. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

The 2024 girls track and field season goes outdoors soon. Here are previews of teams in the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Dan Billish

2023 team highlights: Won East Suburban Catholic Conference meet and Ridgewood Sectional

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitors: Seniors Valerie Sarros high jump (16th, 1.50m/4-11) and Nida Polikaitis shot (24th, 9.28m/30-5 1/2), junior Delilah Helenhouse 1,600 (25th, 5:35.61), sophomores Gabrielle Brown 100 hurdles (16th, 16.28) and 300 hurdles (23rd, 49.57) and Keira Jenke 800 (20th, 2:25.49), 4x200 relay with juniors Grace Ronek and Maddie McGarry (26th, 1:50.94) and 4x100 relay with senior Ava Strugala and sophomore Hadley Feind (31st, 1:00.17)

Others to watch: Seniors Ashley Donovan, Terese Tully and Ryann Abramic, sophomore Emma Greco and freshmen Payton Mathelier, Faye Farrell and Morgan Murphy

Worth noting: The Redwings move to Class 3A and new coach Billish knows the territory well. He is a former Naperville North girls head coach. Helenhouse (5:07.86 in 1,600, No. 23 in Illinois) and the 4x800 relay (9:41.67 March 4, No. 20 Illinois) ran under state-qualifying standards indoors and Helenhouse (3,200 in 11:16.59 Feb. 22), Jenke (800 in 2:21.82 March 8) and Sarros (5-1 Feb. 16) are close to state-qualifying standards. Brown, Mathelier and Ferrell also were among the top indoor performers.

Coach: Matt Maletich

2023 team highlight: Won West Suburban Silver meet

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: 4x800 relay with juniors Ava Gilley and Alayna Todnem and sophomore Lily Eddington (All-State 3rd, 9:17.68), 4x100 relay with seniors Dakota Washington and Emily Wittmer, junior Allison Leach and sophomore Aniya Hubbard (All-State 5th, 48.65), 4x200 relay with Hubbard, Leach, Wittmer and Washington (All-State 9th, 1:43.35), Gilley 800 (11th in finals, 2:20.56), Washington 200 (17th, 25.42), Todnem 1,600 (25th, 5:17.67) and Eddington 800 (31st, 2:21.84)

Others to watch: Seniors Anna Chiarelli, Pallavi Fisher, Amelia Hansen, Sydney Hnatiuk, Sarah Paul, Allie Steiner and Olivia Warmke, juniors Audrey Casten, Jenny Buehler, Kathleen Crilly, Victoria Ingram, Jilly Peters, Makenna Purgatorio, Hannah Renner, Giovanna Russotiesi, Sarah Rutkowski and Kenzie Willard, sophomores Helen Justice, Ruby Kowalski, Mackenzie Maci, Maya Nicholson and Layla Williams and freshmen Riley Marshall and Blake Weltler

Worth noting: The Trojans won the indoor West Suburban Conference Silver title (133 points) for the first time since 2017, fueled by outstanding distance runners who were the 3A state runner-up in cross country. On March 4, they broke indoor school records in the 4x800 (Gilley, Eddington, Paul, Hnatiuk in 9:10.14, No. 2 Illinois), 4x400 (Gilley, Renner, Peters, Justice in 4:02.96, No. 9 Illinois) and 4x200 (Washington, Allie Leach, Wittmer, Hubbard in 1:45.86, No. 18 Illinois). Gilley (2:13.12 in 800, No. 5 Illinois) broke the indoor school and 2:13.64 meet record by Glenbard West’s Katelynne Hart to win the Silver. Fellow event champions Paul (1,600 in 5:07.89) and Casten (3,200 in 11:07.62) and Paul (800 in 2:19.98) also are under state cuts and Willard is close (3,200 in 11:11.85). High jumpers Nicholson and Maci cleared 5-2.

Coach: Doug Plunkett

2023 team highlight: Won West Suburban Gold meet

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Sophomore Karen Boakye in the triple jump (All-State 6th, 11.56m/37-11 1/4) and the 4x100 relay with seniors Jessica Lander, Klaudia Sztafa and Mariah Gonzalez and sophomore Allison Mytys (14th, 48.77)

Others to watch: Seniors Riley Kulaga, Sophia Nelson and Sophie Ring, juniors Holly Johnson, Grace Grant, Greta Paschall, Kailee Rodeck, Rebecca Snouffer, sophomore Kailyn Parker and freshmen Gianna Lamb and Jada Judkins

Worth noting: The Mustangs again dominated the indoor Gold meet (136.9 points) behind titles from Boakye (10.97m/season-best 36-0 in triple jump), Nelson (3,200 in 12:52.17) and the 4x800 relay (10:49.32) and nine second places. Injured most of last season, Johnson is under the 3,200 cut (11:08.95) after earning her second all-state cross country honors Nov. 4, 2023 (25th).

Coach: Latoya Zubowicz-Hill

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitor: Junior Mia Menendez 800 (All-State 7th, 2:19.02)

Others to watch: Seniors Jada Baker and Anna Scholtens, junior Olivia Collins, sophomores Romy Bergetz, Kayla Davis, Caroline McGinnis and Evalena Wynne and freshmen Maeve Bonakdar, Mia Bagato, Estelle Fask and Juliana Gamboa

Worth noting: New coach Zubowicz-Hill also was the girls cross country head coach this past fall. Two-time 800 all-stater Menendez was second at 2A Top Times on March 23 (season-best 2:20.26, No. 3 2A) and owns the school record from 2023 sectionals (2:16.76). At the indoor GCAC Meet, Bonakdar was second in shot (9.55m/31-4) and the 4x800 relay was third (10:21.46) after beating the state cut March 2 (10:10.20, No. 12 2A). Gamboa was an All-State 14th in 2A cross country.

Coach: Jordan Flowers

2023 team highlight: Won Upstate Eight meet

Athletes to watch: Seniors Sammy Kelly and Catey Carney, juniors Emily Fisher, Elena Kosorog, Isabella Zucchero, Emma Carneiro and Mackenzie Fodrey, sophomores Ali Van Dam and Andie Novak and freshmen Makayla Hagenbart and Taylor Griffith

Worth noting: New head coach Flowers was an assistant and primarily high jump coach the previous eight seasons. The Rams won the indoor UEC Meet (113 points) with titles from Fodrey (personal-best 10.93m/35-10 1/2 in triple jump), one spot from a Top Times invite, Kosorog (3,200 in 12:17.82), Catherine Carney (10.32m/33-10 1/4 in shot) and the 4x200 (1:57.00) and 4x400 (4:30.34) relays. The 2023 Rams were third at sectionals in the 4x200 and 4x400.

Coach: Daniel Bledsoe

Athletes to watch: Seniors Ella Zeman, Lorenza Foster Simbulan and Danielle Bulthuis, juniors Diana Kalvelage, Taylor Koenig, Olivia Seaman and Simone Witort and sophomores Nel Adamczyk, Georgia Bryan, Anna Nesson, Vanessa Whittaker and Kate Zima

Worth noting: At the indoor UEC Meet, Zima won pole vault (personal-best 2.59m/8-6) on a tiebreaker and Foster-Simbulan was third in long jump (personal-best 4.76m/15-7 1/2) and fourth in triple jump (9.32m/30-7).

Coach: Kelly Hass

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Sophomore McKenzie Gilbert 800 (All-State 8th, 2:17.65), 4x800 relay with senior Moira Ahern, junior Maia Kaslewicz and Gilbert (All-State 9th, 9:28.47) and 4x400 relay with seniors Carina Cudzilo and Madeline Murin and junior Bea Atkinson (16th, 4:05.08).

Others to watch: Seniors Elayna Boeh, Audrey Coe, Maeve Flaherty, Maggie Hibbard, Maddie Hunter, Olivia Jannick, Sophie Mitra, Maddie Morgan and Ellie Smith, juniors Kendal Cullen, Ally Stortz and Caroline Challgren, sophomores Alexa Novak and Parneet Randhawa and freshman Nora Jannick

Worth noting: The 4x800 relay won the indoor Silver meet (9:31.42, Illinois No. 7) with all-state returnees Ahern and Gilbert, a healthy Boeh and Novak. Also beating state cuts indoor were 800 all-stater Gilbert (2:20.14 Feb. 29) and pole vaulter Cullen, who improved the all-time school record to 11-4 1/2 Feb. 29 (No. 15 3A). Cudzilo hopes to return soon from an offseason ACL injury.

Coach: Pat Richards

2023 team highlights: Second at West Suburban Silver meet and Lockport Sectional, ninth at state meet (24 points)

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: 4x400 relay with sophomore Lily Hodneland (All-State 2nd, 3:56.75), 4x100 relay with seniors Zari Dorris, Christina Tresslar and Ana Hodneland and junior Maya Reed (All-State 7th, 48.88), Reed long jump (15th, 5.21m/17-1 1/4), 4x800 relay with seniors Kennedy Boyd, Pola Dygon, Katie Gilmartin and Moira Hughes (24th, 9:47.75), 4x200 relay with Dorris, Ana Hodneland, Tresslar and Lily Hodneland (26th, 1:46.53)

Others to watch: Seniors Leena Abu-Ghazalah, Finley Bisch, Camden Griffin, Hazel Hamelka, Mallory Moser, Keira Leech and Greta Dani, junior Victoria Elsdon, sophomores Avery Bonino, Maddie Chillo, Yazmin Crisostomo, Molly Gilmartin and Sara Lacayo and freshman Ella Satre

Worth noting: This is the finale for Richards after 37 seasons of coaching. Already under state cuts are the 4x800 (Lily Hodneland, Boyd, Dygon, Katie Gilmartin in 9:32.53 March 4, Illinois No. 8) and Lily Hodneland as an 800 newcomer (2:16.92 March 23, No. 8 3A). The 4x200 won the indoor Silver meet with Dorris, Ana Hodneland, Tresslar and Molly Gilmartin (1:49.20), who ran 1:47.97 March 2 and await Reed’s return from injury Feb. 29. Moser won the indoor Silver triple jump (35-6 1/2) and was second in long jump (lifetime-best 17-0).

Coach: Michelle Koehler

2023 team highlight: Third at West Suburban Gold meet

Returning 2023 3A state competitor: Sophomore Kennedy Ruff 300 hurdles (17th, 46.97)

Others to watch: Senior Amerie Flowers and Yulina Drabchuk, juniors Anya Patel, Alexandra Fedinec, Benciana Lewen and Katie Joseph and sophomores Emilija Sinkevicius, Siena Drynan and Janelle Lewis

Worth noting: The Hornets exemplified their “small but mighty” motto at the indoor Gold meet, winning six events with one second and four thirds for third (107 points), just 1.4 points from second. Ruff claimed the 55 hurdles (9.08) by .70 and 300 (43.19) and was part of the victorious 4x400 (4:20.17). Other champions were Flowers (10.30m/33-9 1/2 in shot), third at 2023 sectionals, and Patel (3.20m/10-6 in pole vault) and Sinkevicius (5.07m/16-7 3/4 in long jump) with personal bests. Sinkevicius cleared 5-1 in high jump March 9.

Coach: Bob Cronin

Returning 2023 Class 1A state competitor: Junior Kiely Kemph 400 (17th, 1:01.11)

Others to watch: Seniors Mae Bigane, Caitlin Johnson and Megan Van Koughnet, junior Lizzie Cook and sophomores Chloe Brandt and Gracie Gildea

Worth noting: Kemph, a reserve for the Knights’ 2A state runner-up volleyball team in November, ran 1:02.76 March 2 and was 14th at 2A Top Times (1:03.44). At last year’s sectional, Bigane (100 hurdles in 18.17) and the 4x100 relay were third.

Coach: Tim Plotke

2023 team highlight: Won South Suburban Blue meet

Athletes to watch: Seniors Payton LeFevers, Natalie Kowalski and Jordan Bartman and juniors Ashley Wrublik, Niki Tselios, Hailey Vasvery, Maddy Faron and Christiana Ostrander

Worth noting: Wrublik surpassed the shot state-qualifying standard with a lifetime-best 11.41m/37-5 1/4 March 8. Tselios climaxed her best cross country season with a 2A all-state ninth Nov. 4. Ostrander and Wrublik finished 3-4 in discus at the 2023 sectional.

Coach: Greg Frandsen

2023 team highlight: Won Shepard Sectional

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: 4x800 relay with seniors Shannon Cranny and Kristina Findley and senior Madison Findley in prelims (All-State 4th, 9:18.38), seniors Julianne Melby 3,200 (26th, 12:04.87), Cranny 1,600 (scratch) and Madison Findley 800 (scratch), junior Leigh Ferrell pole vault (31st, 2.98m/9-9 1/4), 4x400 relay with Madison Findley and Kristina Findley (18th, 4:05.91) and 4x200 relay with junior Jordyn Hoffenberg (29th, 1:48.40)

Others to watch: Seniors Lauren Bohringer, Samantha Girgis, Annie Hejna, Samantha Konczal, Alannah Justinich, Kelly Makovic and Olivia Thomas, juniors Natasha Lumb, Addison Pelling and Vesta Samoulis, sophomores Chloe Russell, Lindsey Dunneback and Gwen Smith and freshmen Lucy Laux and Mia Toulios

Worth noting: Ferrell improved her pole vault school record to 3.35m/11-0 1/4 March 2 and tied for second at the indoor Silver meet (3.20m/10-6). Melby was third in the 3,200 (11:21.44). The 4x800 should contend for a third straight all-state finish but needs to get healthier. The 4x100 was third and Makovic (800) and Thomas (pole vault) fourth at 2023 sectionals.

Coach: Alex Zasso

2023 team highlight: Third at Ridgewood Sectional

Returning 2023 2A state competitors: Sophomore Sydney Gertsen 3,200 (All-State 8th, 11:15.93), 4x100 relay with seniors Takeisha Berry and Sofia Fisher and juniors Camryn Amouzou and Julia Gergen (15th, 50.00), 4x200 relay with Amouzou, Fisher, junior Ja’Niyah Hall and Berry (24th, 1:49.34) and Berry 200 (33rd, 26.52)

Others to watch: Senior Brooke D’Amico, sophomores Ashlynn Lindt and Karissa Jones and freshmen Makayla Mowatt and Nora Fitzpatrick

Worth noting: Gertsen, Berry, Fisher and Amouzou were All-GCAC in 2023. Gertsen was an all-state eighth in 1A cross country Nov. 4 and has beaten cuts in the 3,200 (11:19.08 March 17, No. 8 2A) and 1,600 (5:18.35) for 12th at 2A Top Times on March 23. Lindt beat the 3,200 cut (11:32.96) for eighth at Top Times. Gertsen and Lindt finished 3-4 in the 3,200 at the indoor GCAC Meet, where Fisher (200), D’Amico (triple jump) and Gertsen (1,600) also were fourth.

Coach: Dan Bulster

Athletes to watch: Senior Kaylen Molina, juniors Victoria Lopez, Valerie Ochoa, Lailah Torres and Devynn Woywod and sophomores Maribel Contreras and Gabriela Gonzalez

Worth noting: Basketball recruit Harris was a 2022 3A state qualifier in triple jump (13th, 11.03m/36-2 1/4) who was 2 1/2 inches from the finals. She’s made a nice return for the Mustangs, taking second in triple jump (10.75m/35-3 1/4), third in the 200 (27.82) and tying for fourth in high jump (4-6) at the indoor Gold meet, all season bests. The Mustangs also shared second in the 4x800 (10:55:40).

Coach: Paris Lewis

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitor: Junior Clare Sandoval 400 (23rd, 1:01.89)

Others to watch: Seniors Jane McNamara, Hannah McCarthy and Neeve Olson, juniors Alayna Plahm and Erin Bryars and freshmen Claire Sigmund and Julia Parkes

Worth noting: Setting indoor school records were Sandoval (55 in 7.79) and the 4x800 relay for its second straight year (McNamara, Parkes, Briars, McCarthy in 10:30.88). The 4x400 and 4x800 were third at last year’s sectional.

Coach: Lillian Holubek

2023 team highlight: Second at Metro Suburban Blue meet

Athletes to watch: Seniors Morgan Anderson, Maria Dalton, Maia Nelson, Antonia O’Keefe, Sophia Singh and Jenny Thomas, juniors Jorie Eggers and Gianna Gelb and sophomores Sophia Maietta and Addie Vaia

Worth noting: New head coach Holubek is a 2016 R-B graduate who competed for the team and had been an assistant coach the past two seasons. The Bulldogs have seven returning 2023 All-MSC athletes with top-three individual or top relay finishes at the conference meet – high jump champion Anderson (1.42m/4-8), O’Keefe (discus), Gelb (1,600) and the 4x800 with Dalton, Eggers and Gelb taking second and Singh (100 hurdles) and Thomas (triple jump) taking third.

Coach: Jason Accardi

2023 team highlight: Won Metro Suburban Red meet

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitors: Sophomore Laila Donato 100 (25th, 13.19), senior Abigael Sheldon discus (24th, tie, no distance) and 4x800 relay with sophomore Margaret Andrzejewski (20th, 10:14.60)

Others to watch: Junior Nella Ksiag and freshmen Erin Hinsdale, Elena Mamminga and Alicen Sheldon

Worth noting: Donato ran her fastest 100 at state and Abigael Sheldon threw 109 3 3/4 twice in discus. Fourth at sectionals in shot, Sheldon improved her best to 9.84m/32-3 3/4 indoors. Mamminga (26th) and Hinsdale (27th) just missed top 25 all-state cross country honors at 2A state Nov. 4.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Kevin Hackert

2023 team highlight: Third at Seneca Sectional

Returning 2023 Class 1A state competitors: Sophomore Elizabeth Alex high jump (All-State sixth 1.55m/5-1) and senior Jenny Lumkes triple jump (16th, 10.15m/31-3 3/4) and 300 hurdles (26th, 50.75)

Others to watch: Senior Maike Dionela, juniors Ashley Sikkenga and Laila Barefield, sophomores Georgie Romano, Ella Potoshnick and Bella Potempa and freshmen Elyza Weatherspoon, Leah Friend and Norah Bos

Worth noting: In his 27th season, Hackert has his largest team with 50 athletes, including 19 freshmen. Alex, who could become the Trojans’ second multiple all-state high jumper, equaled her 5-1 best at state. Lumkes achieved personal bests of 33-6 1/4 (triple jump) and 47.76 (300 hurdles). The third-place 4x200 sectional relay of Dionela, Sikkenga, Barefield and Romano (1:51.77) was .01 from qualifying for state. Also third at sectionals were the 4x400, 4x800, Romano (long jump) and Potempa (high jump).

Coach: Leeann Philgren

Athletes to watch: Senior Annikah Engstrom, juniors Wiktoria Dubiel, Emma Silva and Kendal Solik, sophomores Kyla Babb and Daylah Belmonte and freshmen Olivia Lindstrom and Riley Lindstrom

Worth noting: Babb established indoor school records for the 1,600 (5:25.40 Feb. 22, No. 12 1A) and 800 (2:26.85 March 16) after a great cross country season climaxed by a 1A all-state 12th place Nov. 4. Engstrom owns the No. 3 indoor school time for the 300 (49.85 Feb. 22).

Coach: Angie Roberts

2023 team highlight: Won Metro Suburban Blue meet

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitor: Junior Madi Jenkins 100 (23rd, 12.68) and 200 (28th, 26.23)

Others to watch: Seniors Quynh Sedlacek and Katie Morden and juniors Madi Jenkins, Rachel Nelson and Annie Stoner

Worth noting: New head coach Roberts was the Warriors’ former assistant. Jenkins ran a 2023 season-best 100 at state that improved to 12.49 over the summer and a personal-best 25.78 200 in winning sectionals. Sedlacek, whose fifth-place 9-3 pole vault at sectionals was six inches from state, cleared 9-9 this indoor season.

Coach: Anne-Marie Lemp

Athletes to watch: Seniors Riya Chaudhari and Sam Hagen, juniors Rebecca Farrell, Alana Fomby, Lexi Kolomay, Reese Lambermont, Maddie Romaine, Mackenzie Skidmore, Emme Smith and Sanjana Easwar, sophomores Ema Eissler, Autumn Gruenwald and Sienna Keith and freshmen Sophia Dalrymple and Ceres Moraitis

Worth noting: With two personal bests, Dalrymple won the 55 hurdles (8.76) and long jump (17-5/4.46m) – two inches from the state-qualifying standard – at the indoor DuKane Conference meet and was second in the 400 (1:00.93). Smith was second in pole vault (10-9/3.28m). The 4x400 was third and the 4x100 fourth at the 2023 sectional.

Coach: Rob Harvey

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Senior Haylie Hinckley high jump (All-State 6th, 1.60m/5-3) and 4x800 relay with juniors Nicole Poglitsch and Frida Martinez (21st, 9:42.23)

Others to watch: Senior Jenna Bachara, juniors Clara King, Brooke Larson, Mackenzie Armstrong and Savannah Bastiaans, sophomores Tessa Bachner, Abby Barrett, Emily Fahrman, Keelin Fogarty and Gracyn Mangelsen and freshmen Caroline Frank and Natalie Larson

Worth noting: The youthful Tigers took third (74 points) at the indoor DuKane Conference meet with victories from Fogarty (10.85m/35-7 in the triple jump) and 4x800 (Armstrong, Martinez, Bastiaans, Poglitsch in 10:09.44). Poglitsch, second in the 1,600 (5:10.35) and under the state cut, ran 5:09.92 March 8. Bachara, third in the 800 (2:20.60) and 400 (1:01.09), ran another 800 state-cut 2:20.00 March 8. In cross country, Poglitsch earned 3A all-state honors with an impressive seventh Nov. 4. Three-sport standout Hinckley helped Wheaton co-op to third in state gymnastics for its first trophy and more individual all-state medals.

Coach: Clyde Ware

2023 team highlight: Second at West Suburban Gold meet

Athletes to watch: Seniors Mia McBride and Tia Kelly, juniors Amelia Ojeda, Mickenzie Alandy, Elena Bullivant, Grace Capps, Camryn Dooley, Holly Harris, Emily Hogan, Malin Meeker, Iryae’ Watts, sophomore Mariangela Popoca and freshman McKenzie Edison

Worth noting: The Warriors pulled out second at the indoor Gold meet (108.4 points). Ojeda, coming from her breakthrough cross country season with 37th at 3A state, swept the 1,600 (5:22.90) and 800 (2:25.18). Other winners were McBride (1.52m/4-11 3/4 in high jump), Edison (400 in 1:02.85) and the 4x1600 relay (1:28.38).

Coach: Amy Lichon

2023 team highlights: Third at West Suburban Silver meet, won Rolling Meadows Sectional

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Seniors Leila Arzon high jump (All-State 6th, 1.60m/5-8) and Katherine Klimek 3,200 (All-State 8th, 10:48.71), sophomores Morgan Navarre 800 (All-State 8th, 59.12) and Sophia Galiano-Sanchez 800 (10th in finals, 2:18.55), 4x800 relay with seniors Maggie Owens and Anna McGrail, sophomores Gianna Hill and Galiano-Sanchez and Klimek in prelims (12th in finals, 9:37.58) and seniors Lainey Paul 100 (13th, 12.22) and 200 (20th, 25.59) and Margaret Maston 400 (25th, 1:01.85)

Others to watch: Senior Chloe Peot, juniors Mia Carone, Mia Hanger and Chloe DeClue, Elise Donaldson, Libby Donaldson, Scarlett Moriarity, Norah Peiffle and Adell Weseloh, sophomore Lila Stanley and freshmen Jillian Booth and Myelie Marshall

College commitments: Klimek (Northwestern), McGrail (Texas), Owens (Gonzaga), Paul (Louisiana-Lafayette) and Peot (Wisconsin-Whitewater)

Worth noting: The Dukes were a solid second at the indoor Silver meet (109 points) and broke or improved five indoor school records with Navarre in the 300 (41.59 Feb. 16, Illinois No. 5), Paul in pole vault (3.58m/11-9 March 2, No. 9 3A), Paul (55 in 7.17, Illinois No. 4) and Arzon (55 hurdles in 8.91) to win indoor Silver titles and Navarre (400 in 57.77, Illinois No. 3) to win 3A Top Times on March 23. With two other indoor Silver titles by Paul (200 in 25.91 and 3.35m/11-0 in pole vault) and Navarre (400 in 1:00.25 and 300 in 41.97), they combined for five. There’s also a seasoned distance group coming off the 3A cross country state championship Nov. 4. Klimek (2:20.22) and Galiano-Sanchez (2:20.45) have run 800s under state qualifying and joined Owens and McGrail for the state’s No. 3 4x800 (9:23.66 March 4).