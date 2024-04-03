Wheaton’s Native Illinois Plant Sale to take place April 27

Wheaton’s Native Illinois Plant Sale will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. April 27 at the Public Works Storage Yard, 820 W. Liberty Dr. The event is provided in partnership with the Environmental Improvement Commission and Wheaton Park District to encourage the community to choose eco-friendly plants for their landscapes.

The event also offers an opportunity to pre-order rain barrels and composters for pickup at the sale or delivery. Mail orders are due by April 19 and online orders are due April 22 for rain barrels and composters. For more information or to order, visit upcycle-products.com/il-programs/wpd.

The list of available plants can be found here. The public works department will also provide free mulch to attendees. Those interested in receiving mulch must bring their own container and shovel.

Cash will not be accepted at the sale, all purchases must be made via credit card or check.