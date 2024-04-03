DuPage County launches texting option for 211 helpline

DuPage County residents seeking health and human services can now find assistance by texting the county’s free 211 information and referral line.

Residents can text their ZIP code to 898211 to connect with a county operator, who can provide referrals to assistance available near them. Texting service will be available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition to the texting option, residents seeking help can still dial 211 or visit 211dupage.gov to find services near them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Immediate referrals are available any time of day for services including clothing or personal items, disaster services, education, food, health and wellness, income support, legal aid, transportation and more. DuPage County has compiled a database of more than 600 service providers offering thousands of services for county residents, according to a news release from the county.