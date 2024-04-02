Volunteers needed for cleanup of Great Western Trails

The Friends of the Great Western Trails are seeking volunteers to help with its annual trails cleanup event, beginning at 9 a.m. April 27. The group’s goal is to clean all trails including both sections of the Great Western Trail from Villa Park to Sycamore.

Roll up your sleeves and help the Friends of the Great Western Trails pick up litter along these trails. If you, your friends and/or co-workers are interested in helping to clean the Great Western Trails, contact Don Kichenberg at frndsgrtwestntrl@aol.com.