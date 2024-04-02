Helping adults raise successful children topic of April 16 Glenbard Parent Series

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “Raising Successful Kids Who Feel Safe, Seen and Secure: The Power of Showing Up” with psychotherapist and author Tina Payne Bryson at noon and 7 p.m. April 16 via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit questions in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Bryson will share research and tools to help move young people through negative emotions like anxiety and disappointment toward positivity, independence and an engaged life approach. She will share strategies to help tweens and teens pay attention to all of their emotions and take necessary growth risks.

Participants will learn to be attuned to what’s happening beneath behavior and teach kids how to cope when life gets hard. Bryson will demonstrate repairable mistakes and missteps and offer a guide to raising responsible and joyful youth who feel confident.

Continuing professional development units are available.

Bryson is an international-speaking psychotherapist. She is the co-author of five best-selling books, including “The Yes Brain,” “No-Drama Discipline,” and “The Whole-Brain Child.”