Glen Ellyn Park District announces events for April and May

The Glen Ellyn Park District has released its schedule of upcoming events for the months of April and May 2024.

April 1: Summer Job Fair, 5 to 8 p.m. at Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. This event is open to the public.

April 8: Eclipse Observation, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. This is a registered event with a maximum capacity of 20. Any children must be accompanied by an adult.

April 20-26: The park district will host a series of Earth Week activities from April 20-26. All events require pre-registration with capacity limits ranging from 12-70. These events include:

April 20: Volunteer Day, 9 to 11 a.m. at Ackerman Woods

April 21: Forest Bathing Wellness Walk, 1 to 3 p.m. at Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road

April 23: Wildflower Walk, 9 to 10 a.m. at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, and Benjamin Gault Bird Sanctuary, 625 N. Main St.

April 25: Migration Morning Bird Walk, 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Manor Park, 375 Illinois St.

Friday, April 26: Breakfast with the Birds, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road

Friday, April 26: Arbor Day Experience, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road

April 20: 2K Glow Run/Walk, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road. This is a registered event with around 200 runners expected.

May 3: Family Bingo Night, 5 to 7 pm at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. This event is open to the public and generally draws 150-200 participants of all ages.

May 4: DuPage River Sweep: Lake Ellyn Clean-Up, 9 a.m. to noon at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. This is a registered event with a maximum of 60 participants. Children must be accompanied by an adult

May 4: Touch-A-Truck, 10 a.m. to noon at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. This event is open to the public and generally draws around 700 attendees.

May 4: May the Course Be With You Mini Golf Tournament, 4 to 6 p.m. at Holes & Knolls Mini Golf Course, 845 Pershing Ave. This is a registered event with a maximum capacity of 50 children accompanied by an adult

May 18: Glen Ellyn Bike Rodeo, 1 to 3 p.m. at Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. This is a registered event with a maximum capacity of 150 children, accompanied by an adult.

Sunday, May 19: Trolls Tea at the Lake, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. This is a registered event with a maximum capacity of 75 participants per time slot.