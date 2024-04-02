DuPage Animal Friends announces Raise the Woof Gala

DuPage Animal Friends invite the public to attend its Raise the Woof Gala from 6 to 11 p.m. April 12 at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn to support its capital campaign to build a new shelter.

The evening will feature dueling pianos by Felix & Fingers, a four-course meal, live and silent auctions, an open bar and some furry friends. DuPage County Board members Brian Krajewski and Dawn DeSart will serve as honorary chairs and NBC5 reporter Regina Waldroup will serve as event emcee.

DuPage Animal Friends will introduce two new awards to be given out annually—the Animal Welfare Partner of the Year Award and the DuPage County Veterinary Partner of the Year Award.

The Animal Welfare Partner of the Year Award will be presented to State Senator Linda Holmes and the DuPage County Veterinary Partner of the Year Award will be presented to Dr. Georgianne Ludwig.

To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit dafgala.org.