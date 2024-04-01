Westmont’s Coffee With the Mayor set for May 18

Westmont’s next Coffee With The Mayor event is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 18 at the new Westmont Park District Park Place facility located at 141 S. Linden Ave.

The event will feature a variety of community updates including a presentation from the park district regarding its new facility as well as on-going programs and services. At the conclusion of the event, there will be time for open Q & A with the public. Refreshments will be provided.

Also scheduled on this date will be the park district’s Sidewalk Chalk event at the Gregg House Museum as well as the U.S. Luge Tryouts on South Cass Ave. Due to temporary road closures on this date, the best way to access the Coffee With The Mayor Event will be via East Richmond Street.