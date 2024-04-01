Downers Grove FoundersFest to be held April 27-May 4

The Downers Grove Historical Society and Downers Grove Museum have announced FoundersFest 2024 will have events happening nearly every day from April 27 through May 4. (Slawek Polinski)

Celebrations kick off at 11 a.m. April 27 with the Pine Hollow Golf Tournament at Belmont Golf Club. Tee time registration is available through Belmont Golf Club by calling 630-963-1306. Other events from the day include a Farm to Table Heirloom Gardening class at the Montrew Dunham History Center and a Lyman Woods Wildflower Walk from the Pierce Downer Heritage Alliance.

On April 30, the Downers Grove Public Library will host a Lincoln Presidential Library historian to present “Setting the Record Straight: What Caused the Civil War”.

The premiere of NODE Films’ “The 1846 Blodgett House” will be featured May 1 at the Tivoli Theatre. Before the showing of the film, the historical society will honor NODE Films’ Jim Toth as the 2024 Historian of the Year.

Multiple events will take place on May 4, starting at 9 a.m. with the Windy City Walkers 5k or 10k walk leaving from the Downers Grove Museum and finishing at Main Street Cemetery in time for the 2024 Founder of the Year dedication. This year’s Founder of the Year, Isrel Larry Blackburn, will be honored at 11:30 a.m.

Also on May 4, Country in the Park will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Downers Grove Museum campus. The festivities will include games, music, booths, a petting zoo and more. At 2 p.m., the historical society will present the museum with a plaque for the 1846 Blodgett House.

For more information on these events, visit dghistory.org/events.