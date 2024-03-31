Westmont to give away tree seedlings on Arbor Day

To celebrate Arbor Day, Westmont’s Environmental Improvement Committee (EIC) and the Public Works Department are working together to coordinate their annual tree seedling giveaway.

Westmont residents will be able to sign up online to request the specific seedlings they would like to receive. The village will have a limited amount of seedlings, so individual species will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participating residents will then pick up their seedling order between 1 and 5 p.m. on Arbor Day, April 26, at the Westmont Library, 428 N. Cass Ave. Visit the online sign-up form for more information.