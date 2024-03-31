Downers Grove Public Library to celebrate National Library Week

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation invites the community to join in celebrating National Library Week from April 7-13. This year’s theme, “Ready, Set, Library!” encourages patrons to see the library as a place to connect with others, learn new skills and build lasting relationships, according to a news release from the foundation.

Several Downers Grove businesses have offered to donate proceeds from their sales to the DGPLF on specified days throughout the week on behalf of patrons who mention they are “Here for the library.” Unless otherwise noted, all businesses will donate 20 percent of those proceeds. Full details can be found at dgplfoundation.org/national-library-week.

The participating business are:

Skeleton Key Brewery - April 7-8

Gia Mia - April 9

Lou Malnati’s (75th Street) - April 10 (Use code GPFUND24 for online orders)

The Foxtail - April 10-11

Hollywood Blvd Cinema - April 12

Yoga Six -April 13 (restricted to 1:30 p.m. Donation Class)

Donations may also be made to the foundation’s website, where every dollar goes toward supporting the library. April 9 is National Library Workers Day, during which supporters are encouraged to donate lunch to DGPL’s library workers via a monetary contribution to recognize the staff.