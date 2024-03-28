Glenbard South to present ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Glenbard South’s theatre department will present The Wizard of Oz, as originally presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company and based on the novel by L. Frank Baum, at 7:30 p.m. April 11-12 and at 2 p.m. April 13 in the Glenbard South auditorium, 23W200 Butterfield Road in Glen Ellyn.

Tickets for these performances are $12 and may be bought at glenbardsouthhs.seatyourself.biz or with cash or check at the door. Patrons should enter at Door 9. For more information or special seating arrangements, contact Jessica Keuth-Rahtjen at jessica_keuth-rahtjen@glenbard.org.