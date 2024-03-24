Woodridge yard waste collection resumes April 1

Yard waste collection in Woodridge resumes on April 1 and continues through Dec. 15.

Residents can dispose of yard waste at the curb on their normal refuse collection day. One sticker is required for every 33-gallon unlined container or yard waste paper bag. Brush should be packaged in bundles no more than 4 feet in length and 2 feet in diameter.

Each bundle must have a yard waste sticker attached and cannot weigh more than 50 pounds. Residents can also use environmentally friendly alternatives to dispose of yard waste. These options include mulching and composting. Visit DuPage County’s website for information on composting.