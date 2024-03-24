Westmont police to hold paper shredding event April 13

The Westmont Police Department, partnering with area business Cutting Edge Document Destruction Inc., will co-host a paper shredding event to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Westmont Police-Fire Facility at 500 N. Cass Ave.

The Westmont Police Department is asking for a donation of $10 per box or container of paper. Participants are asked to remove all plastic and metal items, including paper clips, from all paper before shredding. Special Olympics merchandise will also be available for purchase at this event. Debit, credit, check and cash will be accepted for all purchases and donations.

This will be a no-contact, drive-up program in which documents will be collected during the event and then shredded offsite. The offsite shredding will be conducted by Cutting Edge Document Destruction Inc. and observed by Westmont Police Department personnel.

Cutting Edge Document Destruction Inc. is a HIPAA-compliant business and AAA-certified through the National Association For Information Destruction. This event provides citizens with an opportunity to safeguard their personal information, which aids in the prevention of identity theft.