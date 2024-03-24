Lombard resumes yard waste collection April 1

Lombard’s renewed 5-year contract with Waste Management will begin on April. Residents will continue to benefit from the annual rate of $18.10 for the standard 64-gallon residential refuse toter. Waste Management will also continue to provide no-cost collections of fall leaves, Christmas trees and household hazardous waste. More information is available at villageoflombard.org/solidwaste.

Yard waste collection will resume on April 1. Bundled brush, paper bags and cans of leaves and grass must have a yard waste sticker attached. Bundles must be tied with non-plastic twine or string, cut no longer than six feet, no wider than 18 inches and less than 50 pounds. Also, limbs may be no longer than six inches in diameter.

Waste Management’s yard waste stickers will be available at the following locations for $2.88 each. Residents are encouraged to call ahead to verify business hours and an available supply of stickers.

Ace Hardware, 837 S. Westmore-Meyers, Lombard

Ace Hardware, 46 S. Villa Ave., Villa Park

Jewel, 1177 S. Main St., Lombard

Jewel, 33 E. St. Charles Road, Villa Park

Johnson’s Lighthouse BP, 1 W. St. Charles Road, Villa Park

Additionally, yard waste and refuse stickers may be purchased in groups of 25 by submitting a request to Waste Management at wm.com/us/en/support/customer-support/contact-us-form.

To save money and enrich soil, residents may prefer to mulch grass clippings or to compost yard waste in a bin on their property. The village’s Compost Bin Reimbursement Program is available at villageoflombard.org/yardwaste. There is also an annual curbside collection program available for $147.29.

If you have any questions, contact the Public Works Department at publicworks@villageoflombard.org or 630-620-5740.