Complexity of teen relationships the topic of April 4 Glenbard Parent Series

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present Understanding Social Anxiety and the Complexity of Teen Relationships with therapist Lynn Lyons at noon and 7 p.m. April 4, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these two webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

The teenage years can be filled with social stressors. Feeling anxious and insecure is part of the normal range of emotions, but when the intensity of these emotions causes physical symptoms or irritability, caregivers are wise to search for help.

Lyons will detail how worry can weave its way into relationships. She says the focus is not on getting rid of feelings but understanding and managing them. Participants will learn skills that boost confidence and problem-solving skills. They also will hear strategies to help teens reframe their social anxiety and enhance their emotional well-being.

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.

Lyons is a psychotherapist, author and international speaker specializing in the treatment of anxiety disorders. She has a special interest in breaking the generational cycle of worry in families. She wrote “Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents: 7 Ways to Stop the Worry Cycle and Raise Courageous & Independent Children.”