Chickens discussion continues Thursday in Woodridge

The village of Woodridge recently released a community update. The update includes:

A continued discussion on chickens and a conceptual plan for a potential new business applicant will be held at the March 21 Village Board Study Session. The new business applicant is Demeter Millwork (looking at 7145 Janes within the Midpoint Office Park). View upcoming village board and study session agendas here.

The developer of the proposed Woodgrove Festival McDonald’s has asked for increased time to complete an additional traffic study. The traffic study will now be presented at the April 4 board meeting. Learn more about this development project here.

The village is embarking on a year-long process to create a comprehensive strategic plan that will look to discuss improvements and growth in Woodridge for the next five to 10 years. Part of this comprehensive plan will include strategies to encourage re-development in Woodridge. The village is eager to begin its RFP for a consultant to assist with this project in the coming months. To view current developments in Woodridge, click here.