Westmont provides updates on several ongoing, future construction projects

Following is a list of ongoing and scheduled construction projects in Westmont.

West Quincy Streetscape Project This project is substantially complete. The contractor will perform a small amount of punch list work in the spring.

Residential Alley Project 12N located between Park and Williams streets from Burlington Avenue to Naperville Road, the project was suspended for the winter after completion of storm sewer work. Work is expected to resume in April with earth excavation, stone base, concrete edge restraint, asphalt pavement and associated restoration. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by June 1.

Alley 5S, which is located between 55th Street and Quincy Street and Washington and Adams streets, the project will begin in the spring. Nicor relocations are expected to begin in April. Work includes storm sewer, earth excavation, stone base, concrete edge restraint, asphalt pavement and associated restoration. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by September 2024.

Warwick Water Main Construction This project consists of approximately 2,200 linear feet of 8-inch PVC water main along Warwick Avenue from Burlington Avenue to Naperville Road, including gate valves, vaults, fire hydrants, services and other associated work. This project is partially funded by a $500,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

MTF Resurfacing Project The village will perform street resurfacing during the summer and fall 2024. The project is still being finalized. Check back on the village website for additional details.

North Water Tower - The village will construct a new 1.0 million gallon water tower on the north side of town adjacent to Westmont High School. Construction will begin this fall and continue into 2025. The project is being funded by a state revolving fund loan from IEPA including $1.65 million in principal forgiveness.

Farmingdale Street Light Improvements - The village will replace concrete street light poles in the Farmingdale subdivision as well as replace the underground wiring for the streetlights and install dark sky compliant light fixtures. Construction is expected later in 2024.

The village has a construction project updates page on its website. The page is updated regularly by the public works department with information regarding current and upcoming construction projects. The construction updates page also has a link to the GIS Construction Project Status Map. This webpage provides regular updates allows residents to see the exact location of the construction project.

For more information regarding Westmont’s construction projects, contact Director Ries at aries@westmont.il.gov.