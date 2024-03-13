Climate change the topic of April La Grange League of Women Voters meeting

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a panel discussion on lessons from the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

The discussion will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 11 at the Brookfield Library, 3541 Park Ave., Brookfield.

Current and former Riverside Brookfield High School students who attended COP28 in Dubai will share what they learned at the international event.

Current student, Maiana Nelson, will describe her participation on youth panels at the conference. Katie Maxwell (Class of 2013) will share what she learned about negotiations, activism and networking and how she plans to apply the experience to her graduate school studies. Christine Dragisic (Class of 1995), who works for the State Department in the climate change office, will explain the role she played on the United States negotiating team at COP28.

In addition to sharing their experiences, the presenters will answer questions about major sticking points, the loss and damage fund, COP28 accomplishments, future challenges and the impact the conference had on them.