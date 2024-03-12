Villa Park library to offer program on composting

Visit the Villa Park Public Library at 6:30 p.m. March 21 to learn basic composting methods and get information on which native plants to add to your garden to attract pollinators and beneficial insects to your yard.

Registration is required. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.

The Villa Park Public Library builds, connects, and partners with our community to encourage exploration and discovery. The library nurtures this growth through education, literacy, technology and fun.