Coffee with Westmont mayor set for March 23

Mayor Ron Gunter and the village of Westmont has scheduled a Coffee With The Mayor event for at 10 a.m. March 23 at the Westmont Public Library, 428 N. Cass Avenue, 2nd floor meeting room. Refreshments will be provided.

“This event will be an opportunity for residents to hear about upcoming projects, programs, and events in the Village of Westmont,” Gunter said in a news release. “Part of the event will be devoted to resident questions. We look forward to the opportunity to engage with the community and talk about all things Westmont.”

Additional Coffee With The Mayor events are being planned for later in the year.