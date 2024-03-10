West Suburban Community Pantry receives $215K from culinary event

The 2024 Chefs Culinary Celebration chefs are, from left, George Barg, John Saccomando Jr., Stephen Langlois, Abel Cortes, Terrell Cole, Raul Armenta, John Bubala, and Zac Rodgers (Photo provided by Deb Newman )

The West Suburban Community Pantry recently received $215,000 from the 2024 Chefs Culinary Celebration.

The funds will help provide and support services to neighbors in DuPage and Will counties.

The event allowed nearly 400 guests to eat meals prepared by eight area chefs. The chefs included Terrell Cole of Dark Horse Catering; Zac Rodgers of Spice Dog Provisions; Stephen Langlois of The Westin Chicago; George Barg of Elements at Water Street; John Bubala of Open Kitchen; Abel Cortes of Santo Cielo; Raul Armenta of Belgio’s Catering; and John Saccomando Jr. of Adele’s.