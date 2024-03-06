DuPage County offering scholarships for low-income individuals

DuPage County is offering college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals with high academic potential.

The Community Services Block Grant scholarship supplements the cost of tuition, books, supplies and other school-related items for a semester or a quarter to offset the student’s needs. This scholarship is funded and designed in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Applicants are required to provide proof of DuPage County residency, gross household income for the past 30 days and information about members living in the household. Income for the household must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applicants must also include a 500-word original essay or personal statement, official school transcripts, two letters of recommendation, a Financial Aid Audit (financial aid award letter) and proof of enrollment in an accredited Illinois institution.

The scholarship awards will vary from $500 to $2,500, and special consideration is given to students interested in high-technology fields or other occupations in emerging fields. Past winners have included:

A Lombard resident continuing computer information technology studies at the College of DuPage

A Naperville mother and an Addison mom, each returning to school to study nursing at Chamberlain University

A recent West Chicago high school graduate majoring in social work at Loyola University

Applications are available at the DuPage County Department of Community Services, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, or online at https://www.dupagecounty.gov/scholarship. Completed applications and support documents must be received by 4:30 p.m. May 3.

For more information, contact the DuPage County Department of Community Services at 630 407-6500, or call the toll-free number at 800 942-9412. TTY access is available at 630-407-6502.