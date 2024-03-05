District 68 kindergarten pre-registration begins April 3

Woodridge School District 68 will hold kindergarten pre-registration for the 2024-25 school year April 3 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Families are to register at their child’s home elementary school.

Children currently enrolled in the blended preschool program need not attend, but will need to complete returning student registration. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2024, and the student’s birth certificate must be presented.

More detailed information, including attendance areas and required documentation, can be found by clicking the Registration button on the Find it Fast bar on the district website woodridge68.org or going directly to woodridge68.org/registration.