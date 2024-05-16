Gary Avenue improvements about to begin in Wheaton

Crews contracted by ComEd will be performing tree trimming and tree removal work starting the week of May 19 in preparation for the Gary Avenue Improvement Project in Wheaton.

This preliminary work will trim or remove a limited number of trees along Gary Avenue between Harrison Avenue and Jewell Road in locations where utility poles will need to be relocated for this project.

The city anticipates this work will take approximately one month to complete. Please watch for work crews and use caution when driving in the work area.The Gary Avenue Improvement Project will include reconstructing Gary Avenue between Jewell Road and Harrison Avenue, adding a traffic signal with a crosswalk at Prairie Avenue, widening this intersection to provide a left turn lane onto Prairie Avenue and adding a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists in this area.

This project is supported by federal funding for these improvements.