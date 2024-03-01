Girls basketball: Batavia’s Brooke Carlson, Nazareth’s Amalia Dray among those earning AP All-State honors

Batavia’s Brooke Carlson drives toward the basket during the Class 4A Batavia Sectional final against Geneva on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Batavia senior guard Brooke Carlson, who led her team to its first-ever sectional championship, and Nazareth senior guard Amalia Dray, who led the Roadrunners to their third consecutive state tournament appearance, led area players earning All-State recognition by the Associated Press in voting released Thursday.

[ Breaking down the Class 3A and Class 4A state semifinals ]

The Class 4A First Team is made up of Carlson, Dray, Young junior guard Destiny Jackson, East Moline United Township senior forward Lorena Awou and senior guard Paige Engels from Class 4A semifinalist and No. 1-ranked Loyola. The Class 4A Second Team is junior guard Ella Todd from semifinalist Fremd, sophomore guard Danyella Mporokoso from semifinalist Waubonsie Valley, Loyola junior guard Aubrey Galvan, Bolingbrook sophomore Trinity Jones and Stevenson senior Emory Klatt.

Geneva senior Leah Palmer, Nazareth senior Olivia Austin, Lyons junior Nora Ezike, St. Charles North senior Reagan Sipla, Downers Grove North senior Kaitlyn Parker and St. Charles North senior Laney Stark were among those earning honorable mention in Class 4A.

Montini senior guard Victoria Matulevicius, who has led Montini to its first state tournament appearance since 2020, earned Class 3A Second Team All-State honors.

The Class 3A First Team is led by unanimous selection Kloe Froebe, a senior guard for undefeated and No. 1-ranked Lincoln. Joining Froebe on the First Team is Peoria senior guard Aaliyah Guyton, Butler Prep senior guard Xamiya Walton, Sycamore senior guard Lexi Carlsen and Hyde Park senior center Mia Gaines.

Class 3A Second Teamers include Matulevicius, Mt. Zion senior guard Denver Anderson, Marian Catholic senior guard Madison Davis, Rockford Boylan senior center Lily Esparza and Galesburg senior guard Kiarra Kilgore.

Hinsdale South senior forward Amerie Flowers and Montini junior guard Nikki Kerstein both earned honorable mention.