Girls basketball: Nazareth headed back to state for third straight year with sights set on history

Homewood-Flossmoor at Nazareth Nazareth celebrates after defeating Homewood-Flosmoor in the Class 4A girls supersectional basketball game. Feb 26, 2024.. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

HINSDALE – Nazareth’s girls basketball program has made it a practice over the last half-dozen years of doing things never done before.

First, it was making the state tournament for the first time in 2018, head coach Eddie Stritzel’s second season at Nazareth. Then it was the program’s first state title last year.

Now, it’s about making state history.

With Nazareth’s move up to Class 4A this season, the Roadrunners are intent on becoming the first school to win girls basketball titles in 3A and 4A in consecutive years, since the state went to a four-class system in the 2007-08 school year. Stritzel threw that aspiration out there Monday, and it was echoed by Nazareth’s seniors.

“We want to be a historic team,” Nazareth senior guard Amalia Dray said.

The Roadrunners are well on their way.

Olivia Austin scored 18 points and Dray 13, and Nazareth held Homewood-Flossmoor scoreless for nine minutes bridging the first and second quarters to take control of an eventual 48-32 win in Monday’s Class 4A Hinsdale Central Supersectional.

Nazareth (31-3), the defending Class 3A champions, are headed back to state for the third straight season, fifth time in six postseasons – but this time in Class 4A. The Roadrunners will play Waubonsie Valley, a team they beat 59-35 in the regular season finale, in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday in Normal.

“I’m just very, very proud, that’s the main thing,” said Austin, a Dartmouth recruit who scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half and also had five rebounds and three blocks. “This team has worked hard all season, and all summer. We have all the same goal and that is what has propelled us. I’m just so happy to have the opportunity to play in these games.”

Homewood-Flossmoor at Nazareth Nazareth's Olivia Austin (21) drives baseline during Class 4A girls supersectional basketball game between Homewood-Flossmoor at Nazareth. Feb 26, 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Nazareth, which won its 21st straight game, has not allowed an opponent to top 40 points during the playoffs. The Roadrunners seldom allowed H-F to get through its matchup zone with dribble penetration, but the Vikings (23-8) had the most success during their 6-1 start less than four minutes into the game.

From there, though, Nazareth closed off H-F’s scoring during a 12-0 run that went to 3:08 of the second quarter. Nazareth led 21-12 by halftime.

“Our primary goal was to stop dribble penetration,” Austin said. “We were aware that they were going to have some moments where they got to the seams, but I’d say as a whole our help defense was pretty good.”

Stritzel said Nazareth’s previous opponent, Kenwood, helped as preparation with a similar style. It also helps having a veteran team with four senior starters who have played varsity basketball for four years.

“With our strength of schedule, they don’t get too high, they don’t get too low – they’ve seen everything,” Stritzel said. “We just keep plugging away because we always know our defense will keep us in the game.”

Austin scored seven of her 18 points in the third quarter, her tough baseline drive sending Nazareth into the fourth quarter ahead 33-23.

“She causes so many matchups and we do a good job of probing those,” Stritzel said.

Dray and fellow guard Mary Bridget Wilson combined to hit five 3-pointers, two of Dray’s daggers that seemed to come when H-F had a window at a comeback.

Homewood-Flossmoor at Nazareth Nazareth's Ama Dray (25) makes a move to the basket during Class 4A girls supersectional basketball game between Homewood-Flossmoor at Nazareth. Feb 26, 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Dray’s 3-pointer got Nazareth’s lead to 24-16 with 5:56 left in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, with H-F hanging around down nine, Dray drilled a corner 3-pointer to start a game-ending 7-0 run.

“I was definitely feeling it, and my teammates did a good job of finding me,” Dray said.

Danielle Scully added seven points and six rebounds for Nazareth. The Roadrunners, huge favorites last season in 3A, seem to relish the role of playing with a chip on their shoulder in 4A.

“We love the underdog role,” Stritzel said. “We’re shooting for something that’s never been done before and we’re going to give it a hell of a run. Five out of six state series we’ve made it here. It’s hard to get down there one time. What these kids have done is amazing.”