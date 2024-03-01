Construction of Elmhurst’s first dog park to begin soon

Construction on Canine Corner, Elmhurst’s first dog park, is approaching quickly Work is expected to begin this spring. Anticipation for the park is high, with Elmhurst residents regularly voicing their interest in a dog park.

Elmhurst Park District now has more good news to report, as it was announced that state Rep. Jenn Ladisch-Douglass successfully secured a $250,000 grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to support the development of Canine Corner.

“I’m thankful for the hard work of the Elmhurst Park District officials who are making this dog park a reality,” Ladisch-Douglass said. “This is going to be a fun spot for families and residents of all ages, and I’m excited to see it move forward.”

The timing for the announcement coincides closely with the park’s construction. The project has been anticipated since 2017, when land was purchased for the park. Following delays due to the pandemic, the park district looks forward to finally bringing this unique amenity to Elmhurst later this year.

Located at 0S761 Old York Road, Canine Corner will include large and small dog play areas, a water feature, agility course and more.

The DCEO grant will go a long way in helping to offset project costs. However, the district continues to seek additional funding, with several sponsorship opportunities available at the dog park.

If you’re part of a local business, organization, or family interested in being park of this project, contact Director of Marketing Kari Felkamp at kfelkamp@epd.org for more details.

To learn more about Canine Corner, visit epd.org/projects.