Glenbard North Theatre to present spring production

Glenbard North Theatre will present its spring studio production, “The Complete History of Theatre Abridged,” March 14 through 16.

The production will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 14 and 16 and at 4 p.m. March 15 in the Little Theatre at Glenbard North High School, 990 N. Kuhn Road in Carol Stream.

Tickets are $5 and available at the door, by calling 630-653-7000 ext. 3820, or at glenbardnorthhs.seatyourself.biz

As stated in a synopsis from Dramatic Publishing, “It’s opening night, and master playwright William Shakespeare, theatrical diva Sarah Bernhardt and the indelible intellectual Constantine Stanislavsky lead you on a wild and wacky journey through the history of theatre from Aristophanes to Emile Zola. This crazy cast of characters will transport you back in time as we relive the various elements of theatre from all parts of the globe. Explore the beginnings of Greek theatre, Aristotle’s Poetics, the fine art of Kabuki, the history of mime, the gladiators of Rome and speculation on the real author of Shakespeare’s plays. Along the way, the bumbling Shakespeare misquotes himself, Sarah Bernhardt can’t get over the sound of thunderous applause and Stanislavsky gets blown out of a cannon when someone says the name of “the Scottish play” in the theater.

“Through a little perseverance and commedia dell’arte, the famous trifecta attempt to hold the show together, but when the producer appears onstage, things only get worse when the cast finds out they are trapped in a play within a play. With time running out on the theater’s rental agreement, the trifecta pays homage to the world’s best-known and beloved plays and musicals all performed at breakneck speed. Near the play’s end, the cast realizes that the playwright hasn’t written an ending, wherein our iconic celebrities are forced to seek the audience’s help in finding a creative conclusion to the show. This interactive farce will keep you in stitches at every turn on a rollicking ride.”