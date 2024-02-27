February 27, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Villa Park library announces March programs

By Shaw Local News Network

Villa Park Public Library (Shaw Media file photo/Bill Ackerman)

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Luck of the Leprechaun Craft Open House: 2 to 4 p.m. March 15 and 16. Children of all ages are invited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a craft. Young children will need some adult help. Registration is not required but supplies are limited.

Game Truck: 1 to 3 p.m. March 26 in the library’s parking lot. Children ages 6 and older are invited to play video games in the Game Truck. Game Truck is a giant truck packed with high-definition TVs, a long row of comfy seats, and lots of gaming consoles and controllers. Registration is required.

Spring Holiday Craft Open House: 2 to 4 p.m. March 29 and 30. Children of all ages are invited to celebrate springtime holidays with a craft. Young children will need some adult help. Registration is not required but supplies are limited.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.

DuPage County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois