Villa Park library announces March programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Luck of the Leprechaun Craft Open House: 2 to 4 p.m. March 15 and 16. Children of all ages are invited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a craft. Young children will need some adult help. Registration is not required but supplies are limited.

Game Truck: 1 to 3 p.m. March 26 in the library’s parking lot. Children ages 6 and older are invited to play video games in the Game Truck. Game Truck is a giant truck packed with high-definition TVs, a long row of comfy seats, and lots of gaming consoles and controllers. Registration is required.

Spring Holiday Craft Open House: 2 to 4 p.m. March 29 and 30. Children of all ages are invited to celebrate springtime holidays with a craft. Young children will need some adult help. Registration is not required but supplies are limited.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.