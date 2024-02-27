District 99 names new associate principal for athletics at North

After an extensive search that included student, staff and family input, Community High School District 99 has named a new associate principal for athletics for Downers Grove North High School for the 2024-25 school year.

At its Feb. 26 meeting, the board of education approved hiring David Rose, who will start his role in District 99 on July 1.

“Based on his extensive and accomplished experience as both a teacher and coach, as well as an athletic director, we are confident that Dave is the right person to lead our programs at DGN,” North principal Courtney DeMent, said in a news release.

Rose currently serves as the athletic director at Woodstock North High School. He began his career at West Leyden High School as a social studies teacher, teaching a variety of courses and collaborating with colleagues on a curriculum that was accessible to all students. While at West Leyden, Rose served as both a basketball and football coach.

“I am truly honored to be joining the Trojan community as the associate principal for athletics,” said Rose in the release. “I look forward to continuing to build upon the already storied legacy at DGN, as well as the opportunity to partner with dedicated coaches and the Downers Grove North community in order to prepare student-athletes for success both on and off the field.”

After graduating from East Leyden High School, Rose received a bachelor’s degree in social science education from Illinois State University. He received a master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education.

“Dave has been instrumental in changing the culture of athletics at his current school, which has contributed to a more positive overall school culture,” said DeMent. “We know he will bring a high level of energy and enthusiasm to lead our athletic programs, and we can’t wait to welcome him to DGN.”

Rose will replace Denise Kavanaugh, who has served as athletic director at DGN since 2005 and is retiring in June. She has worked in education for 35 years, including 33 at District 99. She served as head coach for the girls’ volleyball team at Downers Grove South High School for 10 years, leading the team to nine state appearances, seven state trophies and three state championship titles.