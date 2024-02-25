Lyons Township senior receives scholarship recognizing leadership

Lyons Township High School senior Meraly Rubio recently was recognized at the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute’s Student Conference. Rubio was selected as a recipient for the Dr. Juan Andrade Jr. Scholarship.

Most notably, the scholarship seeks to recognize students who share Andrade’s commitment to servant leadership.

Recipients were awarded based on family history, school transcript, an essay on the future of Latinos/Hispanics in America and letters of recommendation. Undergrad recipients received $1,000 scholarship for those attending a four-year institution or $500 for those attending a two-year institution.

Rubio is actively involved as a leader in the school’s First Generations Club.