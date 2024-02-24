LT to renovate girls’ softball field, name it in memory of Stacy Baker

Lyons Township High School has announced that ithe Stacy Ann Baker Charitable Fund has donated $2 million to facilitate and enhance the educational and athletic opportunities for student athletes at the school.

The funds will be used to pay the costs of modernizing the girls’ varsity softball field at South Campus and the completed softball field will be named Baker Field with a formal ceremony to be held after completion of the improvements.

Baker, 1985 alum, excelled on the softball field and was named most valuable player at Lyons Township before earning a softball scholarship to Northern Illinois University. After college, she became a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, where she started her career in the trading pits. She eventually went on to serve financial futures clients at the Chicago Board of Trade. Baker died in a car accident in 1999 at the age of 32.

The District 204 Board of Education approved the donation its Feb. 20 Meeting with Baker’s brother, Michael in attendance.

“District 204 is extremely thankful for the generous donation made to LT by the Baker family in honor of Stacy,” Superintendent Brian Waterman said. “We feel privileged to remember Stacy and her love of softball by modernizing the Varsity Softball Field. Stacy’s passion for our school and softball will positively impact student athletes in the future.”